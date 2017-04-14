Media advisory: Panel looks at prospects for Republican rule under Trump

ATTENTION: Reporters covering politics, government, media, healthcare, ethics and accountability

WHAT: “Changing Washington? Prospects for Republican Rule under Donald Trump” is the title of the 20th annual Travers Conference on Ethics and Accountability in Government, held at the University of California, Berkeley.

Panels of journalists, academics, politicians and public policy experts from around the world will assess how Trump’s election and the arrival of unified Republican control of the federal government may reshape American policy and politics.

This year’s program will focus on how the Trump administration is relating to key countries and regions in the world, the fate of the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare under a Trump presidency, and the role and fate of new and old media in the Trump era.

Conference registration is free.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday, April 21

WHERE: The Toll Room at Alumni House, on the south side of campus near Haas Pavilion and Bancroft Way at Dana Street.

WHO: The panelists will include:

Experts on East Asia, Mexico, and Eastern Europe, as well as former Senator Alan K. Simpson (R-Wyoming)

A diverse group of experts in healthcare policy and the public opinion and politics surrounding it

Representatives with scholarly and practice experience in social media, new web-based media outlets, and traditional print media

DETAILS: The program is presented by the Charles and Louise Travers Department of Political Science, UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies, and the Commonwealth Club of California.