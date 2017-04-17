Cal Day 2017: What will you change?

What will you change in this generation?

The organizers of Cal Day — UC Berkeley’s free annual public open house, taking place this Saturday, April 22 — invite the public to explore that question through the more than 400 events that will showcase Berkeley and its impact on the world. Every year, some 40,000 people from the Bay Area and beyond, including many prospective Berkeley students and their families, visit the campus on Cal Day.

Among the highlights of Cal Day 2017 will be:

“Each year Cal Day has a theme, and this year we’re highlighting how Berkeley is a place where change begins,” says La Dawn Duvall, executive director of Berkeley’s Visitor and Parent Services in the Office of Communications and Public Affairs. “Our guests will see the evidence all around them as they explore lectures, exhibits, demonstrations and performances in a broad array of academic fields and venues across campus.”

Among the new Cal Day offerings this year are several by the Graduate School of Journalism. In addition to an open house featuring photo exhibits at North Gate Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the school’s dean, Edward Wasserman, will give a 10 a.m. lecture, “Journalism Now More Than Ever,” about the importance to the public of trained journalists, like those graduating from Berkeley.

A 10:30 a.m. information session will describe the school’s new hands-on summer-only journalism minor, which welcomed 155 students from all over campus, and from 10 countries, for the first time last summer. And at noon, film shorts from award-winning filmmakers, each featuring in-depth reporting in the public interest by journalism school students and alumni, will be shown in a two-hour mini-film festival in Room 105 of North Gate Hall.

The school also plans to have “roving student reporters walking around campus doing short, 20- to 30-second interviews with Cal Day-goers asking them about Cal Day and what they think about journalism today,” says assistant dean Roia Ferrazares. “Interviews will also be captured on the red carpet in the North Gate Hall courtyard from 11 a.m. until noon. The interviews will be posted on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at #sharecalday@ucbsoj, and visitors can watch our social media editor in action in the North Gate Hall library.”

Many Cal Day visitors are prospective students and their families, who will flock to dozens of tents at the Information Marketplace, at South Hall, by the Campanile, where representatives for academic departments and more will answer questions about their programs. Student organizations will have tables set up on Upper and Lower Sproul plazas.

Tours of all kinds – motorized cable car, walking, housing, college and school, and libraries and museums – run throughout the day. Student guides will offer tours of the central campus in both Spanish and Mandarin. There’s even a one-hour tour of the campus’s natural landscape, led by the Forestry Club, and a self-guided Berkeley Arts + Design tour being hosted on Instagram and on location that will offer a scavenger hunt and a drawing to win prizes.