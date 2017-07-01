Carol Christ takes the reins: ‘It is an honor and a privilege to serve’

Carol Tecla Christ, renowned scholar of Victorian literature and a proven and popular administrator, stepped quietly into her new role as chancellor of UC Berkeley today.

Christ served on Berkeley’s faculty and in administrative positions for 32 years before heading to Smith College, as its president, in 2002. She returned in January 2015 to direct UC Berkeley’s Center for Studies in Higher Education (CSHE), and moved into the position of interim executive vice chancellor and provost for the campus last May. The University of California Board of Regents confirmed her selection as Berkeley’s 11th chancellor, replacing Nicholas Dirks, on March 16.

“UC Berkeley is a place of immense intellectual vitality, where some of today’s brightest students and scholars work together to deepen understanding of the world we live in,” Chancellor Christ said. “It is also a place that is steadfastly committed to widening the doors to educational opportunity, a place that sets young people from all backgrounds on a path towards success in their lives and in their careers. This combination of excellence and access is what defines and animates us; It is truly Berkeley’s DNA.”

“I arrived at Berkeley in 1970 as a freshly minted Ph.D. who had never been west of Philadelphia, and this institution transformed me — just as it continues to transform so many of those who study here, work here, visit and otherwise come into contact with our campus,” Christ continued. “I consider it a great honor and privilege to serve this incredible institution and its community as UC Berkeley’s 11th chancellor. Fiat Lux!”