Hidden Berkeley: Inside the Lawson mine shaft

Drag around the image for a 360-degree view inside the Lawson Adit. Scroll left to see the mine entrance. Scroll right to see where where the mine splits into two shafts. 360 image by Stephen McNally

Wearing a hard hat, headlamp and tall rubber boots, Scott Shackleton, assistant dean in the College of Engineering, walks on planks that carry him above puddles of water in the mine. He shines a light on cracks that run down the rocks walls, where roots have penetrated the stone. The weather is warm outside, but it’s cooler underground.

“It’s like a wine cellar in here,” Shackleton said, his voice echoing off the walls. “The temperature in here is the same no matter what time of year it is.”

Shackleton oversees the mine and has spent a lot of time cleaning it in recent years so that it can be used for earthquake monitoring.

The mine crosses the infamous Hayward fault, and about two years ago seismologists asked to place some of their monitoring equipment in the mine, so the shaft was outfitted with power, high-speed internet and Wi-Fi.

“Right here is your seismographic station,” Shackleton said. “Super fancy, two red boxes.”

An accelerator in each box monitors the earth’s movement and reports the data to the seismological station in McCone Hall.

The mine was dug by Berkeley students, starting in 1916.

“They were paid, I think, a dollar an hour,” Shackleton told the San Francisco Chronicle in an interview about the seismological monitoring in the mine.

Students carried in boxes of dynamite, blasted and carted out the rock, then installed wood reinforcements and ventilation.

“What they would do is drill a hole, stick in a charge, light it and run. Extend the rails and then cart all the rocks out,” Shackleton said.

Originally, the mine extended only 200 feet, but in the 1940s it was extended to 900 feet.

“This is one of the few mines that was deliberately drilled into a fault,” John Pruynes, a1939 Cal graduate in mining and metallurgy, told the Berkeleyan in 2002. “The first 200 feet were experimental tunnels, but we drove that mine on to about 900 feet, right into the Hayward Fault zone.”

The mine shaft is aligned with the door of a nearby building and rails used to extend into the building, where ore was taken for processing. The mine operated like that for years until the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989 triggered a collapse around 200 feet into the mine. Some carts are still deep in the mine, blocked by the rubble.

The shaft is still lined with the original timber braces from 1916. Mine carts ran on the old rails that are still visible today, as are the alcoves and side shoots where students stashed explosives. Dynamite holes can still be found in the rock walls.

Most of the mine looks like a scene from a Western movie, but the mine shaft transitions to concrete as it runs under a lab. The concrete supports the building’s weight.

Today the adit is maintained only to the collapse. Keep scrolling for more exclusive pictures from inside the mine.

\