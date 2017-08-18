Back to school: New bears share their week

Carol Tecla Christ

Born in New York City

Inducted into Phi Beta Kappa Society

Graduated with a B.A. from Douglass College, with high and general honors

Graduated from Yale with a master’s in English

Earned her Ph.D. in English from Yale

Hired as assistant professor of English literature at Berkeley; promoted to associate and then

full professor

Publication of her first book, The Finer Optic: The aesthetic of Particularity in Victorian

Poetry, Yale University Press

Awarded and fullfilled National Endowment for the Humanities fellowship

Vice chair in Charge of Courses, English department, Berkeley

Served on faculty at the Bread Loaf School of English (summer)

Served as faculty assistant to the chancellor for the status of women and Title IX

compliance coordinator

Chair, English department

Co-edited The Norton Anthology of English Literature, W.W. Norton & Company

Dean of Humanities

Acting provost and dean of the College of Letters and Science

Provost and dean of Letters and Science

Publication of her book, Victorian and Modern Poetics, University of Chicago Press

Edited George Eliot’s The Mill on the Floss (A Norton Critical Edition) W.W. Norton & Company

Co-edited Victorian Literature and the Victorian Visual Imagination,

University of California Press

8 Vice chancellor and provost

Gayley lecturer, Department of English, Berkeley

Executive vice chancellor and provost

President at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts

Elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences fellow

Awarded Wilbur Cross Medal, Yale

Elected to American Philosophical Society

Director of the Center for Studies in Higher Education at Berkeley

Interim executive vice chancellor and provost at Berkeley

Announced as Berkeley’s 11th chancellor