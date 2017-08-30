Campus memorial Friday for chief counsel Chris Patti

The UC Berkeley campus will honor and remember the life of Chief Counsel Christopher Patti with a memorial service Friday, from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at the base of the Campanile.

Patti was killed Sunday in a tragic crash on the side of Highway 116 near Guerneville on Sunday. He was 59.

Chancellor Carol Christ will speak at the memorial, and Jeff Davis, the university carillonist, will play a musical tribute. People planning to attend are invited to RSVP here.

Patti had served as Berkeley’s top attorney since 2010. He arrived on campus after devoting 20 years to handling legal affairs for the University of California Office of the President.

Christ has said that Patti was the model of professionalism and collegiality who represented the best of Berkeley.

“I speak for the Berkeley community in saying how grief-stricken we are at Chris Patti’s untimely death. He was an extraordinary colleague. He loved the university and he had a deep core of integrity that motivated everything he did. He was smart, he was compassionate. He was everything you wanted the counsel of the campus to be,” Christ said earlier this week. “We offer our sympathy to his family and his friends for this tragic loss.”