On Sept. 18, campus to remember those lost in the last year

UC Berkeley’s annual memorial ceremony honoring members of the campus community who have died in the past year will take place on Monday, Sept. 18.
Under open skies, from noon to 1 p.m., the memorial will fill the grassy area around the flagpole west of California Hall.
Chancellor Carol Christ will speak, and musical selections will honor the lives of those lost. The names of those being remembered — students, staff and faculty — will be read. All are invited to attend, and to bring a flower, ribbon or other token to place at the memorial site.
Those to be remembered are listed below; the list will be updated shortly before the memorial to make sure it is inclusive. If a person has been inadvertently omitted, please contact memorial organizers at campusmemorial@berkeley.edu. The names of people remembered at last fall’s ceremony are listed here.
Academic & Faculty
Jeffrey Hadler, South & Southeast Asian Studies
John Hayes, Integrative Biology
Herma Hill Kay, Law
William Satariano, Public Health
Emeriti
Irma Adelman, Agricultural & Resource Economics
Vitelmo Bertero, Civil and Environmental Engineering
David Chandler, Chemistry
Paul Chernoff, Mathematics and Physical Sciences
Nathan Cheung, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences
Ray Clough, Civil and Environmental Engineering
Marian Diamond, Integrative Biology Hubert Dreyfus, Philosophy
Joseph Duggan, French and Comparative Literature
Joseph Garbarino, Haas School of Business
Erwin Hahn, Physics
Edward Halbach, Law
John Hetland, School of Law James Hunt, Civil and Environmental Engineering
David Keightley, Social Sciences/History
Ray Larson, Information
Kenneth Mei, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences
Arthur McCain, EPSM
Rollie J Myers, Chemistry
John T Noonan, Law
Marina Ratner, Mathematics
Arthur Rosenfeld, Physics
Jerome Sackman, Civil and Environmental Engineering
Donald Sarason, Mathematics and Physical Sciences
Jack Silver, Mathematics and Physical Sciences
Bernard Taper, Journalism
Ignacio Tinoco, Chemistry
Harold Weaver, Astronomy
Alex Zwerdling, English
Staff
Anthony Bliss, University Library
Pete Caragher, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences
Christopher Cianciarulo, Student Affairs Division
William Edmands, Public Health
Mary Howell, Engineering
Henryk Kubica, Library Administration
Zandra LeDuff, Facilities Services
Jeanne Lew, Haas School of Business
Griffin Madden, Cal Performances
Christopher Patti, Chief Campus Counsel
Judith Patton, University Health Services
Ricky Timms, Facilities Services
Max Withers, Law
Graduate Students
Nathan Berry, Law
Undergraduate Students
Omar Al Sabbah, Haas School of Business
Dzifa Esi Dugba, Ethnic Studies
Kourtney Logan, Letters and Science
Jennifer Morris, Letters and Science
Vanessa Plotkin, Letters and Science
Neng Thao, Natural Sciences
Kimberly Tze, Letter and Sciences
Stephen Wang, OPS Research and Management Science