On Sept. 18, campus to remember those lost in the last year

UC Berkeley’s annual memorial ceremony honoring members of the campus community who have died in the past year will take place on Monday, Sept. 18.

Under open skies, from noon to 1 p.m., the memorial will fill the grassy area around the flagpole west of California Hall.

Chancellor Carol Christ will speak, and musical selections will honor the lives of those lost. The names of those being remembered — students, staff and faculty — will be read. All are invited to attend, and to bring a flower, ribbon or other token to place at the memorial site.

Those to be remembered are listed below; the list will be updated shortly before the memorial to make sure it is inclusive. If a person has been inadvertently omitted, please contact memorial organizers at campusmemorial@berkeley.edu. The names of people remembered at last fall’s ceremony are listed here.

Academic & Faculty

Jeffrey Hadler, South & Southeast Asian Studies

John Hayes, Integrative Biology

Herma Hill Kay, Law

William Satariano, Public Health

Emeriti

Irma Adelman, Agricultural & Resource Economics

Vitelmo Bertero, Civil and Environmental Engineering

David Chandler, Chemistry

Paul Chernoff, Mathematics and Physical Sciences

Nathan Cheung, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences

Ray Clough, Civil and Environmental Engineering

Marian Diamond, Integrative Biology Hubert Dreyfus, Philosophy

Joseph Duggan, French and Comparative Literature

Joseph Garbarino, Haas School of Business

Erwin Hahn, Physics

Edward Halbach, Law

John Hetland, School of Law James Hunt, Civil and Environmental Engineering

David Keightley, Social Sciences/History

Ray Larson, Information

Kenneth Mei, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences

Arthur McCain, EPSM

Rollie J Myers, Chemistry

John T Noonan, Law

Marina Ratner, Mathematics

Arthur Rosenfeld, Physics

Jerome Sackman, Civil and Environmental Engineering

Donald Sarason, Mathematics and Physical Sciences

Jack Silver, Mathematics and Physical Sciences

Bernard Taper, Journalism

Ignacio Tinoco, Chemistry

Harold Weaver, Astronomy

Alex Zwerdling, English

Staff

Anthony Bliss, University Library

Pete Caragher, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences

Christopher Cianciarulo, Student Affairs Division

William Edmands, Public Health

Mary Howell, Engineering

Henryk Kubica, Library Administration

Zandra LeDuff, Facilities Services

Jeanne Lew, Haas School of Business

Griffin Madden, Cal Performances

Christopher Patti, Chief Campus Counsel

Judith Patton, University Health Services

Ricky Timms, Facilities Services

Max Withers, Law

Graduate Students

Nathan Berry, Law

Undergraduate Students

Omar Al Sabbah, Haas School of Business

Dzifa Esi Dugba, Ethnic Studies

Kourtney Logan, Letters and Science

Jennifer Morris, Letters and Science

Vanessa Plotkin, Letters and Science

Neng Thao, Natural Sciences

Kimberly Tze, Letter and Sciences

Stephen Wang, OPS Research and Management Science