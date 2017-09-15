BenAtBerkeley: Sights, sounds and students sounding off

As conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro’s visit to Berkeley unfolded, videos and pictures flooded social media documenting the campus’s unprecedented preparations to ensure free speech would take place. The hashtag #BenAtBerkeley trended on Twitter and news coverage of the event trended on Facebook as people took to social media to weigh in on Shapiro’s appearance.

Berkeley News was on the scene to hear from students attending the talk as well as student protesters. Scroll down to read, see and hear what people were saying about the event on and off campus and click here to read our related coverage of the event, which moved forward without disruption.

Dusk during #BenAtBerkeley: the whir of police helicopters. Cold brush of night air. Lines of protestors and @benshapiro supporters. pic.twitter.com/FtvDeQ1kLC — Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) September 15, 2017

“ I think there are a lot of outside elements influencing folks’ perception of the campus, and making it seem like this really hostile place where you can’t be conservative, and that’s just not true. — Malachi Jackson, Berkeley student

About an hour before the event, peaceful protests began at Telegraph Avenue and Bancroft Way.

Many protesters and attendees were not affiliated with campus. Some Berkeley students, meanwhile, took advantage of unusual study settings.

Kicked out of Sproul Plaza, UC Berkeley students say they’re taking advantage of shut-down blocks and studying in the road pic.twitter.com/eJ9JhcbVmN — Kimberly Veklerov (@KVeklerov) September 14, 2017

“ It’s Berkeley. Everyone has the right to say and support what they believe in. I think people have the right to have the beliefs that they do, and until they are being aggressive about imposing them on other people, it’s free speech. — Simran (right), Berkeley student

A perimeter was established around Zellerbach, and those attending the event passed through security checkpoints.

Doors have opened to Zellerbach Hall where @benshapiro set to speak @ 7pm. People w/tickets say they’re excited, while 100’s others protest pic.twitter.com/2J70W8E6Ii — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) September 15, 2017

A long line formed for last-minute tickets.

The line for @benshapiro tickets at UC Berkeley. pic.twitter.com/HnCX5Azb3E — Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) September 15, 2017

Inside the event, an estimated 600 to 700 people listened to Shapiro speak for about 25 minutes, and then lined up to ask him questions for more than an hour. Calm prevailed inside the venue.