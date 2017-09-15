BenAtBerkeley: Sights, sounds and students sounding off

As conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro’s visit to Berkeley unfolded, videos and pictures flooded social media documenting the campus’s unprecedented preparations to ensure free speech would take place. The hashtag #BenAtBerkeley trended on Twitter and news coverage of the event trended on Facebook as people took to social media to weigh in on Shapiro’s appearance.
Berkeley News was on the scene to hear from students attending the talk as well as student protesters. Scroll down to read, see and hear what people were saying about the event on and off campus and click here to read our related coverage of the event, which moved forward without disruption.
Dusk during #BenAtBerkeley: the whir of police helicopters. Cold brush of night air. Lines of protestors and @benshapiro supporters. pic.twitter.com/FtvDeQ1kLC
— Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) September 15, 2017
About an hour before the event, peaceful protests began at Telegraph Avenue and Bancroft Way.
LIVE VIDEO: Crowds and demonstrators gather at UC Berkeley for @BenShapiro event. https://t.co/bEaqEWmzTg #ShapiroatCal pic.twitter.com/NNdKmsyCNK
— NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) September 15, 2017
Many protesters and attendees were not affiliated with campus. Some Berkeley students, meanwhile, took advantage of unusual study settings.
Kicked out of Sproul Plaza, UC Berkeley students say they’re taking advantage of shut-down blocks and studying in the road pic.twitter.com/eJ9JhcbVmN
— Kimberly Veklerov (@KVeklerov) September 14, 2017
A perimeter was established around Zellerbach, and those attending the event passed through security checkpoints.
Doors have opened to Zellerbach Hall where @benshapiro set to speak @ 7pm. People w/tickets say they’re excited, while 100’s others protest pic.twitter.com/2J70W8E6Ii
— Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) September 15, 2017
A long line formed for last-minute tickets.
The line for @benshapiro tickets at UC Berkeley. pic.twitter.com/HnCX5Azb3E
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) September 15, 2017
Inside the event, an estimated 600 to 700 people listened to Shapiro speak for about 25 minutes, and then lined up to ask him questions for more than an hour. Calm prevailed inside the venue.
No heckling at the #BenAtBerkeley event at #UCBerkeley so far — and nearly all men asking questions. pic.twitter.com/tGJf64IhdC
— Nanette Asimov (@NanetteAsimov) September 15, 2017
“It’s been cordial. It’s been nice,” @benshapiro says at #UCBerkeley #BenAtBerkeley pic.twitter.com/oFL5nLJUoy
— Nanette Asimov (@NanetteAsimov) September 15, 2017
Outside, a group of students staged a sit in in the MLK Student Union.
Protesters at MLK student union building, opposed to Ben Shapiro appearance. pic.twitter.com/kwbPMEtr3o
— Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) September 15, 2017
Meanwhile, protesters on the street chanted loudly, but peacefully.
The scene outside @UCBerkeley while @benshapiro speaks inside. #Berkeleyprotests @CBSSF pic.twitter.com/7KzmKCMUEx
— Emily Turner (@turner_loose) September 15, 2017
Outside the event, debates between protesters and supporters of Shapiro grew heated, but did not turn violent.
No sign of any #Antifa or #blackbloc or any violent protesters at all outside #BenAtBerkeley. All signs point to a peaceful evening
— Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) September 15, 2017
Some were happy to see a visible police presence, but others decried the show of force and expense required for the event.
Shapiro’s talk ended without incident, and as protest outside wound down, police dispersed the crowds.
Police are here to break up the crowds. All is calm and peaceful right now. #BenAtBerkeley pic.twitter.com/Gnoy6qQfSb
— Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) September 15, 2017