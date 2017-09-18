Memorial honors the dead with words and music

The UC Berkeley community honored and remembered its lost members Monday with bagpipes, an honor guard, the release of white doves and words of tribute by Chancellor Carol Christ.
Names of faculty, emeriti, staff and students who died over the last year were read at the annual memorial ceremony, conducted on the lawn outside California Hall.
Musical selections were brought moments ripe for reflection. Guests left flowers and keepsakes at the memorial site.
The list of those remembered follows. If a person has been inadvertently omitted, please contact memorial organizers at campusmemorial@berkeley.edu. The names of people remembered at last fall’s ceremony are listed here.
Academic & faculty
Anthony Bliss, University Library
Jeffrey Hadler, South & Southeast Asian Studies
John Hayes, Integrative Biology
Karl Hedrick, Mechanical Engineering
Herma Hill Kay, Law
Leroy T. Kerth, Physics
William Satariano, Public Health
Eric Thiel, Graduate School of Education
Emeriti
Irma Adelman, Agricultural & Resource Economics
Vitelmo Bertero, Civil and Environmental Engineering
James Bosson, East Asian Languages and Cultures
Gene Brucker, History
Alan Cerf, Haas School of Business
David Chandler, Chemistry
Kun Chang, East Asian Languages and Cultures
Paul Chernoff, Mathematics and Physical Sciences
Nathan Cheung, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences
Ray Clough, Civil and Environmental Engineering
Marian Diamond, Integrative Biology Hubert Dreyfus, Philosophy
Hubert Dreyfus, Philosophy
Joseph Duggan, French and Comparative Literature
Jacob “Jack” Feldman, Mathematics and Statistics
Joseph Garbarino, Haas School of Business
Erwin Hahn, Physics
Edward Halbach, Law
John Hetland, School of Law
James Hunt, Civil and Environmental Engineering
David Keightley, Social Sciences/History
Ray Larson, Information
John “Jack” Letiche, Economics
Lawrence Lowery, Education
Melvin “Bill” Maron, Library and Information Studies
Arthur McCain, EPSM
Kenneth Mei, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences
Anne L. Middleton, English
Bharati Mukherjee, English
Rollie J Myers, Chemistry
John T Noonan, Law
Marina Ratner, Mathematics
Arthur Rosenfeld, Physics
Jerome Sackman, Civil and Environmental Engineering
Donald Sarason, Mathematics and Physical Sciences
Jack Silver, Mathematics and Physical Sciences
Olga Sorokina-Vasiliev, Slavic Languages and Literatures
Bernard Taper, Journalism
Paul Thomas, Political Science
Ignacio Tinoco, Chemistry
Neylan Anthony Vedros, Public Health
Harold Weaver, Astronomy
Lotfi Zadeh, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences
Alex Zwerdling, English
Staff
Ana Arteaga, Student Centers
Pete Caragher, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences
Christopher Cianciarulo, Student Affairs Division
William Edmands, Public Health
Barbara Hirschler, Molecular Biology and Virus Laboratory
Mary Howell, Engineering
Henryk Kubica, Library Administration
Zandra LeDuff, Facilities Services
Jeanne Lew, Haas School of Business
Griffin Madden, Cal Performances
Jane Moorman, University Health Services
Christopher Patti, Legal Affairs
Judith Patton, University Health Services
Mary E. Sandhu, Library Services
Mary Slakey Howell, Engineering
Benito Tan, University and Jepson Herbaria
Ricky Timms, Facilities Services
Max Withers, Law
Graduate students
Nathan Berry, Law
Renato Puga Garcia, Law
Undergraduate students
Omar Al Sabbah, Haas School of Business
Ryan Broder, Letters and Science
Dzifa Esi Dugba, Ethnic Studies
Kourtney Logan, Letters and Science
Jennifer Morris, Letters and Science
Vanessa Plotkin, Letters and Science
Neng Thao, Natural Sciences
Kimberly Tze, Letter and Sciences
Stephen Wang, OPS Research and Management Science