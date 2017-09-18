Memorial honors the dead with words and music

The UC Berkeley community honored and remembered its lost members Monday with bagpipes, an honor guard, the release of white doves and words of tribute by Chancellor Carol Christ.

Names of faculty, emeriti, staff and students who died over the last year were read at the annual memorial ceremony, conducted on the lawn outside California Hall.

Musical selections were brought moments ripe for reflection. Guests left flowers and keepsakes at the memorial site.

The list of those remembered follows. If a person has been inadvertently omitted, please contact memorial organizers at campusmemorial@berkeley.edu. The names of people remembered at last fall’s ceremony are listed here.

Academic & faculty

Anthony Bliss, University Library

Jeffrey Hadler, South & Southeast Asian Studies

John Hayes, Integrative Biology

Karl Hedrick, Mechanical Engineering

Herma Hill Kay, Law

Leroy T. Kerth, Physics

William Satariano, Public Health

Eric Thiel, Graduate School of Education

Emeriti

Irma Adelman, Agricultural & Resource Economics

Vitelmo Bertero, Civil and Environmental Engineering

James Bosson, East Asian Languages and Cultures

Gene Brucker, History

Alan Cerf, Haas School of Business

David Chandler, Chemistry

Kun Chang, East Asian Languages and Cultures

Paul Chernoff, Mathematics and Physical Sciences

Nathan Cheung, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences

Ray Clough, Civil and Environmental Engineering

Marian Diamond, Integrative Biology

Hubert Dreyfus, Philosophy

Joseph Duggan, French and Comparative Literature

Jacob “Jack” Feldman, Mathematics and Statistics

Joseph Garbarino, Haas School of Business

Erwin Hahn, Physics

Edward Halbach, Law

John Hetland, School of Law

James Hunt, Civil and Environmental Engineering

David Keightley, Social Sciences/History

Ray Larson, Information

John “Jack” Letiche, Economics

Lawrence Lowery, Education

Melvin “Bill” Maron, Library and Information Studies

Arthur McCain, EPSM

Kenneth Mei, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences

Anne L. Middleton, English

Bharati Mukherjee, English

Rollie J Myers, Chemistry

John T Noonan, Law

Marina Ratner, Mathematics

Arthur Rosenfeld, Physics

Jerome Sackman, Civil and Environmental Engineering

Donald Sarason, Mathematics and Physical Sciences

Jack Silver, Mathematics and Physical Sciences

Olga Sorokina-Vasiliev, Slavic Languages and Literatures

Bernard Taper, Journalism

Paul Thomas, Political Science

Ignacio Tinoco, Chemistry

Neylan Anthony Vedros, Public Health

Harold Weaver, Astronomy

Lotfi Zadeh, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences

Alex Zwerdling, English

Staff

Ana Arteaga, Student Centers

Pete Caragher, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences

Christopher Cianciarulo, Student Affairs Division

William Edmands, Public Health

Barbara Hirschler, Molecular Biology and Virus Laboratory

Mary Howell, Engineering

Henryk Kubica, Library Administration

Zandra LeDuff, Facilities Services

Jeanne Lew, Haas School of Business

Griffin Madden, Cal Performances

Jane Moorman, University Health Services

Christopher Patti, Legal Affairs

Judith Patton, University Health Services

Mary E. Sandhu, Library Services

Mary Slakey Howell, Engineering

Benito Tan, University and Jepson Herbaria

Ricky Timms, Facilities Services

Max Withers, Law

Graduate students

Nathan Berry, Law

Renato Puga Garcia, Law

Undergraduate students

Omar Al Sabbah, Haas School of Business

Ryan Broder, Letters and Science

Dzifa Esi Dugba, Ethnic Studies

Kourtney Logan, Letters and Science

Jennifer Morris, Letters and Science

Vanessa Plotkin, Letters and Science

Neng Thao, Natural Sciences

Kimberly Tze, Letter and Sciences

Stephen Wang, OPS Research and Management Science