Media advisory: IGS hosts talks on contemporary political issues

ATTENTION: Reporters covering politics, Supreme Court, history

WHAT: A series of talks hosted by the University of California, Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies on gerrymandering and social science, Donald Trump and the future of American power, identity politics and liberalism.

Each program is free and open to the public.

WHEN: The events are scheduled for Oct. 16-18. Each will take place from 4-5:30 p.m.

DETAILS: On Monday, Oct. 16, Eric McGhee, a research fellow with the Public Policy Institute of California, will discuss the role of social science in a political redistricting case – Gill v. Whitford – pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. The talk will be in the IGS Library, Room 109 of Moses Hall, just south of the Campanile.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Josef Joffe, a journalist and publisher-editor of a leading weekly German newspaper, Die Zeit, will talk about “Making America Small Again: Donald Trump, the Threat to Liberal Order and the Future of American Power.” His address also will be in the IGS Library. It is part of the 2017-2018 Regents’ Lectureship Program. Joffe also is a fellow in international relations at the Hoover Institution.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, Columbia University history professor Mark Lilla will address life after identity politics, following the theme of his new book, The Once and Future Liberal: After Identity Politics, which examines how liberals need to express a new vision about common citizenship to counteract the destructive individualisms of both the Right and Left.

Lilla will be introduced by UC Berkeley emerita professor Arlie Hochschild, who will co-moderate a discussion after his lecture. The program will take place in the Anna Head Alumnae Hall, 2537 Haste St., on the south side of campus.