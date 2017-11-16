Here’s a cute Lego animation of ‘The Play’ in honor of Big Game week

It’s Big Game week, the time when the Cal community hates all things red, burns our Peninsula rivals on social media and remembers, fondly, that famous game-winning, trombone-crushing, five-lateral, 1982 Big Game kickoff return.

In honor of the 35th anniversary of “The Play,” a football game company called YCF put together a stop-motion Lego version, recreating the play with Joe Starkey’s original “The band is on the field!” commentary.

The 120th Big Game starts at 5 p.m. Saturday in Stanford and the famous Greek Theatre Big Game Bonfire Rally starts at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.).

Among the other events before kickoff:

Thursday, Nov. 16

6 p.m. — Men’s Basketball vs. Wofford (115 Haas Pavilion, UC Berkeley)

8 p.m. — Night Rally (event starts at Bowles Hall, 1928 Stadium Rim Way, UC Berkeley and runs through campus and the City of Berkeley, ending at Unit 3 Courtyard, 2400 Durant Ave., Berkeley)

8:45 p.m. — The Big Freeze ice hockey game (519 18th St., Oakland)

Friday, Nov. 17

2 p.m. — Women’s Swimming and Diving vs. Nevada (Spieker Aquatics Complex, 2301 Bancroft Way, UC Berkeley)

6 p.m. — Volleyball vs. USC (115 Haas Pavilion, UC Berkeley)

6 p.m. — Big Game Bonfire Rally (Greek Theatre, UC Berkeley; doors open at 6 p.m., event starts at 7 p.m.)