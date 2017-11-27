UC: Federal tax plans would be devastating for grad students

University of California President Janet Napolitano, Student Regent Paul Monge and Student Regent-designate Devon Graves issued the following statement today (Nov. 27):

Federal tax proposals moving through Congress will have a devastating impact on the graduate students at the University of California as well as those across the nation. A repeal of long-established, critical tax benefits — from tuition waivers to loan-debt relief — will threaten the affordability and accessibility of higher education for so many students and families.

Tax reform should not be borne on the backs of our hardworking graduate students. They are vital to the university community and society at large: They further groundbreaking research, mentor the next generation and contribute to the economy. They are our nation’s future and deserve congressional support — not a tax hike.

We stand in solidarity with students as we work together to advocate for fair tax policies and to advance our shared mission of supporting higher education.