Media advisory: Winter 2017 commencement to include swearing-in of new chancellor

WHAT: Chancellor Carol Christ will be sworn in as UC Berkeley’s first female chancellor by UC President Janet Napolitano and congratulate a group of 600 new graduates and their families at Winter 2017 Commencement this Sunday.

Christ will offer remarks to an audience of 8,000 faculty, students and guests about the history of UC Berkeley and her hopes and vision for the future of the campus and higher education.

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 17. The dual investiture and commencement ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to last two hours. Doors will open at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Haas Pavilion, UC Berkeley. Media should check in at Door 5 no later than 10:20 a.m.

DETAILS: The program will begin with the procession of graduates and investiture participants, who will include UC Berkeley faculty, members of the UC Board of Regents, UC President Janet Napolitano, UCSF Chancellor Sam Hawgood, senior administrators and other honored guests.

Napolitano will present Christ with a medallion inscribed with her name. After her speech, Christ will award Berkeley alumna Angela Glover Blackwell, founder and CEO of PolicyLink, the Peter E. Haas Public Service Award.

Graduating senior Austin Weinstein, a history major, will give the student address. Christ and other administrators will then begin the hour-long process of conferring degrees.