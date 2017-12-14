More than 108,000 students seek admission to UC Berkeley for 2018-19

UC Berkeley has received more than 89,000 applications from high school students seeking admission to the 2018-19 freshman class, and an additional 19,000 from students seeking admission as transfer students.

The numbers, which show yet another record year in freshman applications submitted, were released today along with detailed data by the University of California systemwide offices for all nine undergraduate campuses in the UC system.

California residents continue to make up the majority of freshman applicants — more than 51,700. The campus’s national and international appeal also remains strong, with more than 20,400 U.S. residents outside of the state seeking admissions, and more than 17,000 international students applying.

UC Berkeley consistently shows up among the top schools in rankings across the country and world, and is widely considered the world’s top public university.

The academic strength of the freshman applicant pool remains comparable to prior years, with the 2018-19 pool showing an average unweighted GPA of 4.10, 1337 SAT and 29 ACT.

Among underrepresented minority applicants from California, the number of African Americans students increased by more than 200 to 3,187; Chicano-Latino students increased more than 200 to 14,171; and Native American students dropped 15 to 258.

Admissions officials continue to partner with students, faculty, staff and others to reach out to underrepresented communities and to ensure that students from all of California’s communities are represented on the Berkeley campus.

Admissions decisions will be posted for UC Berkeley freshman applicants in late March, and for transfer applicants in late April. For more on the campus’s admissions process go to: http://admissions.berkeley.edu/selectsstudents