UC Berkeley in 2017: The year in photos

For UC Berkeley, 2017 was a year of speaking up and leading the way — with Chancellor Carol Christ becoming the first woman to lead the campus in July, and dedicating the year to free speech after a protest over alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos that made national headlines.

When the campus wasn’t debating the First Amendment, it was helping those who needed it most. Student veterans showed up to a Santa Rosa evacuation center, scrubbing toilets for the hundreds of Sonoma County residents displaced by deadly wildfires. Students in “la diaspora” raised $7,000 for Puerto Ricans struggling to live after a massive hurricane ravaged the island. And when the Republican tax plan was unveiled, graduate students created an online calculator help their peers estimate its cost.

Here’s a look back, in photos.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.