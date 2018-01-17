UC, Chancellor Christ support release of detained student

UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ and University of California President Janet Napolitano issued this statement today:

The University of California system and the UC Berkeley campus stand in support of the decision to release on bond one of our students who was recently detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Our UC student is a valued and respected member of the Berkeley community with an excellent academic record and a bright future. In solidarity with his many friends and supporters, we urge that his case be expedited and that he be provided with a path to permanent residency and citizenship in the United States.

Our national interests are not served by forcibly returning him to his country of birth, where he has not resided since the age of 11. Our national interests are served by nurturing the talents of all members of our diverse community regardless of status.

To date Berkeley students — specifically, members of RISE — staff, and many others around the country have done remarkable work to secure the student’s freedom, and we support their efforts. The university will continue to take every appropriate action to support the ongoing efforts to achieve a just and equitable outcome for him and other members of the UC community who may be impacted in the future.