For Black History Month, podcast series highlights Berkeley’s women leaders

February is Black History Month. Each week, we are going to talk to a different African American woman leader on campus about what it took to get to where she is today. On Monday, we’ll hear from Clothilde Hewlett, the executive director of the California Alumni Association.

Listen to a preview of the interview:

Visit Berkeley News on Monday to hear Hewlett’s story on how she pulled herself out of poverty, climbed the ranks of corporate America and returned to her alma mater to give back to the campus where it all began.

In honor of Black History Month, Berkeley’s Department of African American Studies is hosting several events throughout February:

Feb. 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Ethnic Studies Library: Professor of African American Studies Stephen Small will discuss his new book, 20 Questions and Answers on Black Europe.

Feb. 12, 5:30 to 7 p.m., 650 Barrows Hall: C. Riley Snorton, an associate professor of Africana Studies and feminist, gender and sexuality studies at Cornell University and visiting associate professor of American studies and ethnicity at the University of Southern California, will speak about his new book, Black on Both Sides: A Racial History of Trans Identity.

Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m. (food); 6 p.m. (talk), Fannie Lou Hamer Center: Ula Taylor, professor and chair of the Department of African American Studies, will talk about her new book, The Promise of Patriarchy: Women and the Nation of Islam.

Feb. 22, 7 p.m. (food); 7:30 p.m (talk): Historian, filmmaker and freelance writer, Paul Lee, is the director of Best Efforts, Inc., a professional research and consulting service that specializes in the recovery, preservation and promotion of global black history and culture.

Feb. 23, 2 to 4 p.m., Multicultural Community Center: Paul Ortiz, associate professor of history and director of the Samuel Proctor Oral History Program at the University of Florida, will speak about his new book, An African American and Latinx History of the United States.

Feb. 26, Fannie Lou Hamer Center, 5:30 p.m. (food); 6 p.m. (talk): Charlotte Hill O’Neal, known as “Mama C,” is a writer, poet, visual artist, musician, healer, longtime community activist. She’s also the co-director of United African Alliance Community Center in Tanzania.

Learn more about the events on the department’s website.