Podcast: For alumni leader, giving hope is her life’s mission

Read the transcript.

It’s Black History Month, and every Monday we are featuring a different African American woman leader on campus. Today, we’re hearing from Clothilde Hewlett, the executive director of the Cal Alumni Association.

Some people move to San Francisco for its jobs. Or its nightlife. Or its natural beauty. But Clothilde Hewlett moved for Rice-A-Roni. Hewlett was 14 years old waiting at the Canadian border with her mom and two younger sisters. They’d been there for two weeks, but things weren’t looking promising. “And at one point, my mother, out of despair, looked at me and she said, ‘Where do you wanna go?’ says Hewlett. “And all I could think of is I had a seen a commercial called Rice-A-Roni and it didn’t look like people in San Francisco were suffering. So I said, ‘San Francisco.'”

Listen to Hewlett’s story — how she pulled herself out of poverty, climbed the ranks in the government and corporate America and returned to UC Berkeley, where it all began.

Next week, we’ll hear from graduate student Kenly Brown, who came to Berkeley four years ago to help start the justice interaction lab with Professor Nikki Jones.

Subscribe to the Fiat Vox podcast: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, TuneIn or Pocket Casts.

See more photos of Hewlett below: