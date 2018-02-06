Help chart Berkeley’s future at two strategic planning town halls

What are the issues facing our world that UC Berkeley is uniquely suited to address through its teaching and research? What adjustments to academic and co-curricular programs would have the most impact on the quality of the student experience? How should Berkeley change to enable the campus to best serve the growing population and changing needs of California?

These are among the complex and interrelated questions that the campus aims to address through its recently announced strategic planning process, which will culminate this summer in the publication of a 10-year strategic framework for the institution.

Berkeley faculty, staff and students can weigh in during two town hall events next week. On Monday, February 12, from 5 to 6 p.m. in Alumni House’s Toll Room and Tuesday, February 13, from noon to 1 p.m. in Bechtel Engineering Center’s Sibley Auditorium, members of the Strategic Planning Steering Committee will discuss their charge, assess the work already completed and take feedback from a campus audience.

For those interested in helping write Berkeley’s future, these are can’t-miss events.

No registration is required to attend. Learn more about the strategic planning process at http://strategicplan.berkeley.edu/