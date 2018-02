The Cal Overwatch team is headed to Tempe, Arizona, this weekend to defend its national championship title against rivals UC Irvine, UC San Diego and the University of Toronto.

The Feb. 17 Fiesta Bowl Overwatch Collegiate National Championship will be livestreamed on the Twitch channel.

In the video, Kevin “SlurpeeThief” Royston, a computer science major, says “it would be awesome” to be able to call himself a two-time collegiate Overwatch esports champion.

SEE ALSO: