Podcast: Staff director sees great strength in diversity

Like a lot of leaders, Sidalia Reel started young. In fifth grade, she ran her household, making sure her four younger siblings didn’t get into too much trouble. Now, she’s the director of Staff Diversity Initiatives in the Office of Equity and Inclusion at UC Berkeley, making sure more than 9,000 staff feel like a valued part of campus. To some, it might seem daunting. But for Reel, it’s a natural fit. Listen to her interview above.

For Black History Month, each week, we’re highlighting a different African American leader on campus in a four-part series for the podcast Fiat Vox. Next week, we’ll hear from Ula Taylor, the chair of the Department of African American Studies, who discusses how black people did more than survive slavery; they figured out how to create a sustaining culture.

