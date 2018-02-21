Campus & community, Campus news, People, Profiles

Podcast: Staff director sees great strength in diversity

By Anne Brice, Berkeley News |

Read the transcript. 

Like a lot of leaders, Sidalia Reel started young. In fifth grade, she ran her household, making sure her four younger siblings didn’t get into too much trouble. Now, she’s the director of Staff Diversity Initiatives in the Office of Equity and Inclusion at UC Berkeley, making sure more than 9,000 staff feel like a valued part of campus. To some, it might seem daunting. But for Reel, it’s a natural fit. Listen to her interview above.

Sidalia Reel talks to staff member

Sidalia Reel, the director of staff diversity initiatives with the Office of Equity and Inclusion, leads a workshop for the Multicultural Education Program. (UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)

For Black History Month, each week, we’re highlighting a different African American leader on campus in a four-part series for the podcast Fiat Vox. Next week, we’ll hear from Ula Taylor, the chair of the Department of African American Studies, who discusses how black people did more than survive slavery; they figured out how to create a sustaining culture.

Subscribe to the Fiat Vox podcast: Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlayTuneIn or Pocket Casts.

Sid Reel presenting to classroom of staff

Reel discusses communication methods during a Multicultural Education Program workshop. (UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)

Sidalia and her family as kids

Since she was in fifth grade, Sid (far left) looked after her four younger siblings. (Photo courtesy of Sidalia Reel)

Sid and her family in 1972

Reel (back center) and her family in 1972. Reel grew up in a big, tight-knit family in Berkeley. She also has an older brother, who was away fighting in the Vietnam War. (Photo courtesy of Sidalia Reel)

Sid Reel's parents

Reel’s parents came to the Bay Area in the 1940s to escape the lynchings happening in their small Texas town. (Photo courtesy of Sidalia Reel)