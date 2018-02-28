Podcast: For Ula Taylor, it’s all about harnessing the leader within

“People know about Rosa Parks. People know about Martin Luther King Jr. And they know that it’s the Montgomery bus boycott that ignited a certain kind of Southern civil rights movement,” says Ula Taylor, the chair of the Department of African American Studies at UC Berkeley.

What people often don’t know, she says, is that the boycott was started by the Women’s Political Council, a group made up of more than 200 black women led by Jo Ann Robinson in Montgomery, Alabama.

In the last of a four-part series that highlights African American leaders on campus for our podcast, Fiat Vox, Taylor talks about the women activists who helped bring Martin Luther King Jr. to prominence and how she encourages her students to harness the leader within themselves to create the world they want to live in.

