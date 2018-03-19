Media advisory: Charter Day celebrates 150 years of Berkeley

ATTENTION: Reporters covering higher education and city government

NOTE: More than 5,000 people are expected to attend. Excellent visuals of students, alumni, historic class banners for photographers, TV crews; rich social media content and quotes to augment stories.

WHAT: March 23, 2018 marks the 150th anniversary of the founding of the world-renowned University of California and its first campus at Berkeley. The university has invited the campus community and alumni to a Charter Day ceremony — and more than 5,000 are expected to attend. The event includes a colorful procession of alumni with class banners that date back to Berkeley’s beginning, remarks by UC President Janet Napolitano, and a Charter Day address by UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ. The event will be followed by a party on Spieker Plaza, including cupcakes and performances by various student groups.

WHEN: Friday, March 23, 2018. Doors open to Haas Pavilion at 10 a.m. Ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and runs to 12 p.m., with an outdoor gathering at Spieker Plaza from noon to 1.

WHERE: Haas Pavilion on the Berkeley campus (campus map).

WHO: Among the notable figures delivering birthday wishes at the event will be alumna and Olympic gold medalist Dana Vollmer and Nobel laureate Randy Schekman. A major event in Cal history will be reenacted with a surprise ending.

RSVP AND DETAILS: News outlets interested in covering Charter Day should contact José Rodríguez at rodriguez@berkeley.edu by Thursday, March 22. A media check-in table will be located outside the main entrance to Haas Pavilion. A mult box for broadcast reporters will be available.

Additional information about Berkeley 150 can be found at the website 150.berkeley.edu. Check out a video of 150 years of Cal student fashion. See a sampling of social media posts about #Berkeley150.