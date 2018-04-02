Former Brazilian president to address challenges to democracy

Dilma Rousseff, an economist who served as president of Brazil from 2010 to 2016, and was the first woman to serve in that role, will speak at UC Berkeley on April 16 on the challenges for democracy in her country.

Her visit is being organized by Berkeley’s Center for Latin American Studies (CLAS).

Before becoming president, Rousseff was Brazil’s minister of energy and then chief of staff to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2010).

The Rousseff government continued the labor and social programs from the previous administration and initiated policies to reorganize the Brazilian economy in the face of strong resistance. In 2016, Rousseff was impeached by the National Congress for allegedly breaking a budgetary law and removed from the presidency. She continues to fight for the policies she supports and to defend democracy, both in Brazil and internationally.

Note: This event will be in Portuguese. Simultaneous translation will be available.

Please RSVP for this event via Eventbrite and plan to arrive early. Any seats that are not filled by 5:50 p.m. on the day of the event will be released on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dilma Rousseff: “The Challenges for Democracy in Brazil”

6-7:30 p.m., Monday, April 16

Chevron Auditorium, International House, 2299 Piedmont Ave., Berkeley

Information about parking, public transportation and directions to International House are online.

Media: Media wishing to cover President Rousseff’s public talk, or to interview her on April 15-16 in Berkeley, should contact CLAS program manager Isabel Nogueira at (510) 642-2088 or inogueira@berkeley.edu.