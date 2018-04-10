Media advisory: Government in era of Trump, Twitter

ATTENTION: Reporters covering politics, government, social media and culture

WHAT: “Parties and partisanship in the era of Twitter and Trump” is the focus of the 21st annual Travers Conference on Ethics in Government, presented by UC Berkeley’s Charles & Louise Travers Department of Political Science in cooperation with the Institute of Governmental Studies and the Commonwealth Club of California.

Discussions to be led by leading political scientists from across the country will explore polarized politics in the Trump era, with a focus on social media and party nomination politics.

WHEN: 10:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m., Friday, April 20

WHERE: The Bancroft Hotel, 2680 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, just southwest of the intersection of Bancroft Way and College Avenue

DETAILS: Conference registration is free. Please register in advance online.

Direct any questions about the event to psfront@berkeley.edu or (510) 642-6323.