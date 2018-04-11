Berkeley a ‘best value’ university in new Forbes rankings

Forbes Best Value Colleges 2018 1 – UCLA

2 – UC Berkeley

3 – Brigham Young

4 – UC Irvine

5 – U. of Washington, Seattle

6 – Harvard

7 – Stanford

8 – Princeton

9 – UC San Diego

10 – Amherst

When it comes to value, UC Berkeley is one of the top colleges and universities in the country again this year, according to new rankings from Forbes.

For the second straight year, UC campuses made a strong showing on the Forbes America’s Best Value Colleges 2018 list, with four campuses ranked in the top 10. Berkeley placed second to UCLA this year, after topping the list for the last two years. UC Irvine came in fourth, and UC San Diego is ninth.

UCLA edged Berkeley on tuition, but “Berkeley grads earn average mid-career salaries of $130,100, the highest of the top three schools,” according to Forbes.

Each year, Forbes scores 300 four-year colleges on net price, net debt, alumni earnings, timely graduation, school quality and access for low-income students. For-profit institutions are not included. In-state tuition is used in the rankings for state universities and colleges.