Explore your future at Cal Day 2018

One day every year, more than 40,000 people from the Bay Area and beyond flock to UC Berkeley for Cal Day — the university’s free annual public open house. This year, as the campus celebrates its 150th anniversary, prospective students and their families — along with current students, alums, faculty, staff and the general public — will be treated to the largest Cal Day yet, with more than 430 unique events taking place throughout the day.

Cal Day offers something for everyone — talks and demonstrations by experts, hands-on science for kids and their grownups, music and dance from many cultures, “Ask the Mathematician” or “Ask the Linguist,” robotics and basket-making and small tastes of the multitude of all the things that make Berkeley what it is. Some highlights include:

A welcome message for newly admitted students and their families from Chancellor Carol Christ. 8–9:15 a.m. at California Memorial Stadium.

“Cal Day continues to grow,” says La Dawn Duvall, executive director of U.C. Berkeley’s Visitor and Parent Services in the Office of Communication and Public Affairs. “It’s an event that not only the entire campus looks forward to, but the larger community as well.”

Cal Day will also feature the unveiling of UC Berkeley’s new mobile app “UC Berkeley Mobile.” The app includes a live news feed from Berkeley News, an Arts and Design section, a schedule of campus events, a campus directory and map, a transit page with live shuttle updates, Cal athletics schedules and news, social media updates, video playlists and a list of numbers to have on hand in an emergency.

Tours of the campus — including the Berkeley Art Museum & Pacific Film Archive, the Hearst Museum of Anthropology, the UC Botanical Garden, and the Berkeley Natural History Museums, among others — are available throughout the day.

A full list of events and activities can be found at calday.berkeley.edu and be sure to share your Cal Day experiences on social media using #CalDay.