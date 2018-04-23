Cal Day 2018 wows and thrills with Berkeley’s best

Sea stars, fossils, Oski, the Cal Band, undergraduate advisers, free swag and beautiful weather all combined to make Cal Day 2018 an exceptional showcase of the best UC Berkeley has to offer students new, old and incoming, their families and friends, plus faculty, staff and neighbors.
Ilias Benomar (left), 12, Ali Benomar, 9, and Selma Benomar, 9, stack cardboard cubes for a box city project during Cal Day. (UC Berkeley photos by Brittany Hosea-Small)
Hundreds of students and Cal Day attendees fill Memorial Glade during a concert put on by SUPERB featuring Cuco and No Vacation.
Diana Campos (center) blows bubbles with her friends as Cal Day comes to a close.
Karina Sweitzer (right), a social welfare masters student, holds a human brain at the Cognitive Science Student Association table.
A young boy looks through the railing at the dinosaur skeletons in the Valley Life Sciences building.
Children and adult alike hold sea stars and sea slugs at the Tide Pool Touch Tank.
Alfonso Reye-Mestidio (left), an ethnic studies major and intern at the Gender Equity Resource Center, talks with perspective student David Sanchez during Cal Day.
Domonic Hampton holds his son Dylan Hampton, 6 months, as Dylan meets Oski for the first time.
Cal Band members rush to the Lower Sproul steps at the start of the Cal Day Spirit Rally.
UC Berkeley’s cheer team performs on the steps of Sproul Hall during the Cal Day Spirit Rally at UC Berkeley.
A UC Berkeley Ambassador leads a campus tour with prospective students and their parents.
Susheel Krishnamurthy conducts the Cal Band as it performs under Sather Gate.