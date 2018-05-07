Senator Kamala Harris to miss UC Berkeley’s spring commencement due to ongoing labor dispute

Due to a UC-wide speaker boycott called by AFSCME Local 3299, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris has withdrawn as UC Berkeley’s commencement speaker. Speaking in her stead will be the first female chancellor of UC Berkeley, Carol T. Christ.

Senator Harris’s office issued the following statement to graduates:

“Due to the ongoing labor dispute, Sen. Harris regretfully cannot attend and speak at this year’s commencement ceremony at UC Berkeley. She wishes the graduates and their families a joyous commencement weekend and success for the future. They are bright young leaders, and our country is counting on them.”

More details about this Saturday’s commencement exercises can be found at https://commencement.berkeley.edu/