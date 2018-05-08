Bike2Berk Thursday for Bike to Work Day

Thousands of cyclists are expected to make their commute on two wheels this Thursday, May 10, as part of the East Bay’s 25th annual Bike to Work Day.

UC Berkeley’s students, faculty and staff — from hardcore cyclists to those just curious about bike commuting — can use Berkeley Moves! to find a bike pool to commute to BART or the campus.

Not only does riding your bike to work help decrease road congestion, says David Sorrell, the alternative transportation manager at UC Berkeley, it also decreases air and noise pollution. “Bike to Work Day is a great way to foster and celebrate alternative transportation,” he said.

More than 140 energizer stations will be set up throughout the East Bay. Riders can stop, pick up refreshments and other goodies and schmooze with other bike commuters. Campus commuters can stop at a station at Bancroft Way and Telegraph Avenue from 7 to 9 a.m. to grab a bagel and coffee, register their bikes with UCPD and sign up for memberships with Bike East Bay and Ford GoBike bikeshare (students are eligible for a 30-day free trial with Ford GoBike and pay $13 per month thereafter).

In 2017, UC Berkeley was named one of the most bicycle-friendly campuses in the country, as rated by the League of American Bicyclists. Berkeley’s campus offers a variety of resources to encourage cycling, from bike paths that weave through campus to a bike map that lists cycling routes and bike parking to bikeshare stations on the campus perimeter.

As the day winds down, campus commuters can stop by Sports Basement in south Berkeley from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a block party with live music, food trucks and brews. Others happy hour events will be held throughout the East Bay.

Riders can share moments from their commute on social media using #BTWD and #Bike2Berk.

To volunteer for Bike to Work Day at Berkeley, email David Sorrell at d.sorrell@berkeley.edu.