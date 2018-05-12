Campus & community, Campus news, Events at Berkeley

#CalGrad: Berkeley’s Class of 2018 celebrates Commencement on social media

By Tonya Becerra |

Congratulations to the Class of 2018, who celebrated in blue and gold style! Here’s a sampling of #CalGrad posts across social media. Fiat lux and Go Bears!

(*We’ll be updating the collection, so check back often.)

 

Graduates share their excitement!

Photo of graduating senior andrecluu on campus.

“…all the sacrifices you have made your entire life are the reason I am here today: happy, healthy, and graduating from UC Berkeley.” See the full post on Facebook. (Photo of andrecluu by ch_rleyhuang)

It's happening! #calgrad #gobears 👩‍🎓💙💛

A post shared by @ kborthwickrun on

On my way to the commencement ceremony 🐻🎓 #nosleep #calgrad @jen.1995 cap

A post shared by University of CA, Berkeley '19 (@picturedwithmynakedeyes) on

 

 

 

Proud families show graduation is a family affair.

Fiat Lux! Go Bears #calgrad #famiglia @thsource

A post shared by Ana Sandoval (@bananababa44) on

What a day! My time in Berkeley has officially come to a end 💔. Not only is today Mother’s Day but today i also took my last final, it almost doesn’t feel real. I know it seems like that’s all my posts say these days but it’s true. I just sit down and think back at everything my family has had to go through over the years and to see where we are now is just mind blowing to me. Despite all the hardships I would always tell myself I was gonna be successful. That I was going to achieve my dreams no matter what anybody may think and here is step 1. Just 2 more days for graduation and 4 more for my program abroad ✈️. I’m happy, sad, excited, scared, everything all at once 😭 👩🏻‍🎓💙💛 #cal #mothersday #storiesofus #mexicana #calgrad #ucberkeley #sathergate #firstgeneration

A post shared by alix_carolina (@alix_carolina) on

It’s a Cal mom kind of day! #gobears #calgrad #goLaurengo #berkeleyparent

A post shared by C i n d y W e s t (@joyfullcindy) on

 

The Berkeley community celebrates with the graduates.

 

Ready for the next adventure!

Happy Friday, everyone! ✨ #berkeleypov by @kaiyoloo.png #ucberkeley #graduation #calgrad

A post shared by UC Berkeley (@ucberkeleyofficial) on

Congratulations to our seniors! 🎓 🐻 #GoBears #CalGrad

A post shared by Cal Women's Lacrosse (@calwlax) on

 

Join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!