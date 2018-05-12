CalGrad: Berkeley’s Class of 2018 celebrates Commencement on social media

Congratulations to the Class of 2018, who celebrated in blue and gold style! Here’s a sampling of #CalGrad posts across social media. Fiat lux and Go Bears!
Graduates share their excitement!
Congratulations, Class of 2018!!! 🎓🐻💙💛
As University Medalist Freja Ekman, Berkeley’s top graduating senior, says: “Fiat Lux, my friends. And #GoBears!” 🙌👏🎉 #CalGrad pic.twitter.com/LYn26QFjLF
— UC Berkeley (@UCBerkeley) May 12, 2018
In a couple of days I will be the first in my family to graduate from college. From avocado 🥑 fields to the #1 public university in the world…I would not be here w/out the grace of God or my parents’ sacrifices. Gracias Mom y Dad por su amor y apoyo incondicional que han resultado que llegue a este momento en mi vida. Ya mérito nos graduamos! 👩🏻🎓 💙🎊 l📸: @jenni383 #classof2018 #calgrad #ucberkeley #berkeleypov #mexicana
Caps off, I’m a graduate! @UCBerkeley, thank you for 4 incredible years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bW8WBFUqKM
— Maddie Heaps (@maddieheaps) May 12, 2018
Catch me at Memorial Stadium, Celebrating my Graduation from the #1 Public University! @UCBerkeley pic.twitter.com/EGpaL29Qpf
— 𝓞𝓼𝓬𝓪𝓻 𝓗. (@510oscar510) May 12, 2018
Proud families show graduation is a family affair.
#CalGrad My baby girl is graduating today!!! So proud. So humbled. 🐻🎉💛 👩🎓 #GoCal
— SiggyRose (@SiggyRose1) May 12, 2018
What a day! My time in Berkeley has officially come to a end 💔. Not only is today Mother’s Day but today i also took my last final, it almost doesn’t feel real. I know it seems like that’s all my posts say these days but it’s true. I just sit down and think back at everything my family has had to go through over the years and to see where we are now is just mind blowing to me. Despite all the hardships I would always tell myself I was gonna be successful. That I was going to achieve my dreams no matter what anybody may think and here is step 1. Just 2 more days for graduation and 4 more for my program abroad ✈️. I’m happy, sad, excited, scared, everything all at once 😭 👩🏻🎓💙💛 #cal #mothersday #storiesofus #mexicana #calgrad #ucberkeley #sathergate #firstgeneration
At @CalMemorialStad for @Cal graduation. #CalGrad #CalFamily #ProudDad pic.twitter.com/lfnrQgS6gM
— Steve Kroner (@SteveKronerSF) May 12, 2018
The Berkeley community celebrates with the graduates.
Let the festivities begin! Today is the university wide commencement. Monday afternoon is Econ. Waiting on the bart platform in my regalia, excited to get to campus and share this glorious morning and moment with you all. So proud. So grateful. #GoBears #CalGrad
— Prof. Olney (@MarthaOlney) May 12, 2018
Class of 2018 trickling in to one of the most beautiful settings in America. #GoBears #CalGrad pic.twitter.com/36Q8JqSw0s
— Cal FB Recruiting (@CalRecruiting) May 12, 2018
Follow your heart. And change the world..for the better.
Roll on you Bears 😀 https://t.co/a0uUiXUwLq
— Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) May 12, 2018
I feel honored to be a member of the #ClassOf2018. #Congratulations @UCBerkeley #graduates pic.twitter.com/QoZY6xVaRn
— Joseph D. Greenwell (@DeanGreenwell) May 12, 2018
ALL the feels. Congratulations to the @UCBerkeley Class of 2018 #fiatlux pic.twitter.com/Jj2xmjOPve
— BerKelly (@KellyR61) May 12, 2018
More amazing #CalGrad humans from @ASUC #CalSO @rallycomm @ucberkeley These folks are a big part of what inspires me to stay in student affairs in higher education #GoBears #CalCommencement pic.twitter.com/YsAMsOgt4X
— Dr. David Surratt (@DrDavidSurratt) May 12, 2018
Congrats UC Berkeley Class of 2018!! #calgrad #calalumni pic.twitter.com/ojcEz4JJEt
— Ali G. (@Gitchigu) May 12, 2018
Ready for the next adventure!
See inspiring #CalGrad stories, podcasts and videos in the Commencement 2018 collection.
