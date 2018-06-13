Sun’s out for staff appreciation week

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was sun, food trucks, Italian ice and fun at the West Crescent Circle on Wednesday for the Summerfest event, an annual lunch-time carnival to honor UC Berkeley’s 10,000 staff members.

Staff were able to take part of the afternoon off to enjoy a entertainment like a giant chess set, bingo match and inflatable climbing wall. The event was part of an extended staff appreciation week, which featured a Tuesday lecture about earthquakes and perks like free coffees, $5 meals at the campus dining commons discounts for staff at the student store.