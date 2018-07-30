Statement from UC Berkeley on the passing of Ron Dellums

The UC Berkeley community joins with others who are paying tribute to one of our distinguished alumni, the Honorable Ron Dellums (MSW, ‘62). Dellums changed the course of history through his career in public service and this loss will be felt here in the Bay Area and across the country. He lived a life of leadership and service — a hallmark of UC Berkeley alumni — and was a kindred spirit when it came to a deep belief in free speech. He also shared our great faith in younger generations and urged them to get involved both inside government and in electoral politics as well as in pressuring the powers that be from the outside and through community organizing.