Four named to UC Board of Regents

University of California Board of Regents Chair George Kieffer and UC President Janet Napolitano today welcomed Gov. Brown’s four latest appointments to the UC Board of Regents: Laphonza Butler, Michael Cohen, Cecilia V. Estolano and Richard H. Leib.

“I am proud to welcome the addition of these four new appointees whose diverse backgrounds and expertise will bring fresh insights to the board and the university as a whole,” Kieffer said. “Their input will be invaluable as we work to uphold the university’s historic excellence and continue to expand access to even more California students.”

“I am eager to partner with these accomplished new board members,” Napolitano said. “Serving on the UC Board of Regents offers a powerful opportunity to shape California higher education for years to come and ensure that future students receive the same excellent UC education as did previous generations of Californians.”

The California Senate must confirm each of the new appointees, although they may begin serving immediately. The governor appoints UC regents for 12-year terms. They are not compensated for their service.

About the appointees:

Butler has been president of SEIU United Long Term Care Workers Union since 2010, and was a national division director and campaign director for SEIU in Washington, D.C. from 2006 to 2009.

Cohen has served as director at the California Department of Finance since 2013, where he was chief deputy director for budget from 2011 to 2013.

Estolano, a Berkeley Law and UCLA alumna, has been co-founder and chief executive officer at Estolano LeSar Advisors since 2011.

Leib has been president and chief executive officer at Dunleer Strategies since 2018, and served as executive vice president and general counsel at Liquid Environmental Solutions from 2002 to 2017.