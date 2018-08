As part of UC Berkeley’s Golden Bear Orientation (GBO), a week of training sessions, ice breakers, tours and academic programming, thousands of new students gathered at California Memorial Stadium last night to form a giant “150,” to celebrate the campus’s sesquicentennial. (Watch the video below.)

