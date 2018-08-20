Back to Berkeley on social media 2018

Whether it’s the first or 150th time, it’s always a pleasure to welcome students to Berkeley at the start of the academic year. Here’s a collection of social media highlights that share the feeling of excitement and pride.

Welcome, Bears!

Welcome, new Bears! 🐻 Thank you for continuing our 150 years of light! We're so glad you're here and can't wait to see you shine! 🌟💙💛#Berkeley150 #WelcomeBears #WeAreGolden pic.twitter.com/nNnzKWS37T — UC Berkeley (@UCBerkeley) August 16, 2018

Students’ voices

Grandma’s American Dream

as i’m packing the car, about to drive back to berkeley to start my senior year, my abuela pulls me aside and with tears in her eyes she tells me, “you are my American dream” — kaya (@lilpupusagurl) August 8, 2018

Through the eyes of a new student

We love this post on @reddit so much! 💙🐻💛 https://t.co/nZHUKpet8g What do you love about Berkeley? What advice do you have for incoming students? #GoBears #BerkeleyBound pic.twitter.com/0sFDur8sqZ — UC Berkeley (@UCBerkeley) August 7, 2018

Being from Berkeley, I knew I already loved Cal. But transferring here was easily the best decision of my life 😭 #GoBears #4Life https://t.co/FIS38PJpDc — Zoë Conley (@wheredeyatzo) August 7, 2018

Beloved Mom and all her Berkeley Bears

No age limit for Golden Bears!

Proud loved ones

Today is a very special day. The love of my life and amazing husband, @eleazarsaldivia began his first day of his LL.M program at @UCBerkeley His journey has been a long and difficult one and I could not be any prouder. You’re going to kill it!! #proud #berkeley #boaltschooloflaw pic.twitter.com/iKBl31pSa6 — Frank Mastronuzzi (@Mastro_Frankie) August 13, 2018

And coping parents

I’m sitting in Berkeley the day before I move my son into his dorm. Any tips for me apart from propping myself up at this gorgeous bar and drowning my sorrows? #allaboutme #berkeleybound pic.twitter.com/wV5a9VWGp0 — It Started in LA (@gwennyjohn) August 13, 2018

As the campus fills up my stomach churns more. I feel for these parents leaving their kids behind. #imfine #imsofine #berkeleybound — It Started in LA (@gwennyjohn) August 13, 2018

It’s me by 1000. Eager parents lurking at the door of the auditorium waiting to hear all about our kids’ freshman year #Berkeleybound — It Started in LA (@gwennyjohn) August 13, 2018

Move-In Day

What you need to know is how freakin excited i am to move in with my roommates, meet new friends, and start orientation. Yay Cal move in day!! 💙💙💙💙💛💛💛💛🐻 — Ivori White (@WhiteIvori) August 9, 2018

Taking the boy to school today. #berkeleybound perfect time to catch a game and watch the @Athletics do their thing. #RootedInOakland #Athletics pic.twitter.com/rEkTE8eJli — The Hub Roseville (@norcalhubbikes) August 14, 2018

Our student-athletes, coaches and staff came together to welcome new Bears to the #CalFamily pic.twitter.com/eqgbzCj7QX — #EarnIt (@CalAthletics) August 15, 2018

Tuesday, @ucberkeley move-in day. The air cracked with stress, anxiety, love, anticipation, fear, excitement. Cars looped around the Mining Circle waiting to unload at a nearby (or distant) dormitory. A few U-haul trucks. Oh, honey, no, not for a dorm room! Let the fun begin! — Martha Olney (@MarthaOlney) August 15, 2018

Golden Bear Orientation

Follow along on Snapchat

GBO Welcome Kicking off soon…can’t wait to see you all join The Bench #gobears #gbo pic.twitter.com/uNzn4gKfsj — The Bench (@TheBenchCal) August 15, 2018

Advice for new Bears

Your instructors have office hours for a reason: we like talking to you.

Everyone burns out. Get some sleep. Ask for help.

Put down your phone and look around. Faculty Glade is a great place to unplug.

1951 Coffee on Channing is staffed by refugees and the coffee is great. https://t.co/ZsAQacyp8w — Kaya Oakes (@kayaoakes) August 14, 2018

Go to the meet ups. That’s how I met my BFF so many years ago. All because we both needed a cup of coffee and a cookie. ☕️🍪 #WelcomeBears 💙🐻💛 #GoBears https://t.co/6fcHeuEMM0 — Sophie Riggsby (allthingsequilateral) (@sophieriggsby) August 14, 2018

“… I know this can be a scary/exciting/anxiety-filled/wonderful time! That’s normal! And know while Berkeley is a big place filled with wonderful people, it can take time to find your niche and community. But soon, you’ll bleed blue and gold. Go bears! 🐻🐻🐻” — a_sadra on Instagram

#FirstGenBerkeley

I’m crying for sure— enjoy your senior year — you have already made your family proud ! #firstgen https://t.co/vWPWuEZee6 — Rashne Jehangir (@RashneJehangir) August 14, 2018

Have a golden time and enjoy every moment!

Nothing like being back at Memorial Stadium… Happy to welcome this year's incoming class! 🐻🎉 @UCBerkeley @Cal pic.twitter.com/CSk3WfCfnU — Cal Band (@CalBand) August 16, 2018

