Back to Berkeley on social media 2018

By Tonya Becerra |

New Berkeley student takes a selfie with Chancellor Carol Christ

New Berkeley student takes a selfie with Chancellor Carol Christ on move-in day. (UC Berkeley photo by Keegan Houser)

Whether it’s the first or 150th time, it’s always a pleasure to welcome students to Berkeley at the start of the academic year. Here’s a collection of social media highlights that share the feeling of excitement and pride.

Welcome, Bears!

 

Students’ voices

Grandma’s American Dream

Through the eyes of a new student

 

Beloved Mom and all her Berkeley Bears

 

No age limit for Golden Bears!

 

Proud loved ones

 

And coping parents

 

Move-In Day

Golden Bear Orientation

Follow along on Snapchat

Advice for new Bears

 

 

“… I know this can be a scary/exciting/anxiety-filled/wonderful time! That’s normal! And know while Berkeley is a big place filled with wonderful people, it can take time to find your niche and community. But soon, you’ll bleed blue and gold. Go bears! 🐻🐻🐻” — a_sadra on Instagram

#FirstGenBerkeley

 

 

 

Have a golden time and enjoy every moment!

