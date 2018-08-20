Notice anything different? Hint: New buildings, other improvements

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As UC Berkeley’s bears roll back onto campus, they’ll notice some changes. From new construction projects to renovations and upkeep on some of Berkeley’s most iconic buildings, here’s a breakdown:

David Blackwell Hall

2401 Durant Ave. at Dana

A brand new student housing facility — the first to open on campus since 2012 — is now home to more than 700 first-year students, as well as study spaces, bike racks, an exercise room and gorgeous views of San Francisco Bay. The LEED Gold building was designed to be highly sustainable. For example, lighting systems in common areas dim when no one is nearby, and a rain-filtering system reduces the building’s impact on Berkeley’s sewer system.

Stiles Hall, the community service center and home of the Berkeley Underground Scholars and Berkeley Scholars programs, has a sleek new space on the first floor. Take a peek inside.

Berkeley Way West

1919 Shattuck Ave. at Hearst

This new eight-story, LEED Silver building near campus is taking over for the seismically challenged and soon-to-be razed Tolman Hall nearby. Three retail spaces on the ground floor are getting their finishing details, while the upper floors already are buzzing with activity. The psychology department and the schools of education and public health have all relocated to 1919 Shattuck.

The building’s top three floors are currently being leased out to help offset construction costs. In future years, they will provide room for the university’s growth.

Wheeler Auditorium

This 101-year-old academic building designed by John Galen-Howard, at the heart of campus, underwent major renovations in 2016, when modern systems of heating and cooling, telecommunications, roofing and waterproofing were installed and accessibility was improved. A new phase of upgrades took place over the summer. The auditorium got new seats, more accessibility improvements were made and new flooring, finishes, audio/visual and ventilation systems were installed.

The Greek Theatre

2001 Gayley Road

Changes underway at the Greek include a new north plaza intended to enhance audience gathering spaces. Concession facilities are being enlarged and four new restrooms are being added. The improvements are set to be done later this fall.

Elsewhere on and around campus