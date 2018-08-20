Student deals and opportunities at Cal Performances

Cal Performances makes it easy for students to grab a seat in Zellerbach for a spectacular hour or two of artistic programming without breaking the bank. Here’s how:

Cal Student Flex Pass: The $60 pass allows students to buy tickets in advance to four performances of their choice for the 2018/19 season. Students can redeem two tickets per event and can purchase up to four passes per semester using their Cal ID. A limited number of flex passes are on sale now. Buy online, by phone at (510) 642-9988 or at the ticket office at Zellerbach Hall.

Student discount and rush tickets: Berkeley students always receive 50 percent off of tickets to any performance, and a limited number of $10 rush tickets are available for each show.

SAFTA (Student Ambassadors for the Arts) is a student-led committee of more than 30 student arts ambassadors. Sponsored by Cal Performances, the committee works to foster social change and help Berkeley students feel welcome in the performing arts world. Students organize special events and promotions, including pre- and post-performance receptions, nights out, meet-and-greets with artists and pop-up concerts.

To attend a special event or learn more about becoming an ambassador, email SAFTA@calperformances.org.

Learn more at calperformances.org.