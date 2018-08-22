Berkeley again shines as top U.S. public university, this time in Forbes rankings

It’s officially a trend — new rankings this week, this time from the financial publication Forbes, again place Berkeley at the very top of the list of public universities in the United States.

Just last week, Berkeley ranked as the top U.S. public university in the global Academic Rankings of World Universities, and the most recent U.S. News & World Report rankings (October 2017) had Berkeley at the peak of U.S. publics.

On the new Forbes Top Colleges 2018 list, Berkeley is one of only two public universities among the top 25 schools overall. The other is the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, which placed 22nd overall to Berkeley’s 14th.

Five other University of California campuses joined Berkeley on the list of top 25 public universities, including UCLA, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Davis and Irvine. In addition, Berkeley and UCLA were named the top 2 Best Value universities in the country in rankings released last April.

The top 10 universities overall on the new Forbes list start with Harvard, followed by Yale, Stanford, MIT, Princeton, CalTech, University of Pennsylvania, Brown, Dartmouth and Duke.

For its Top Colleges rankings, now in their 11th year, Forbes bases its evaluations of 650 U.S. campuses on alumni salaries, debt after graduation, retention and graduation rates, debt load upon graduation and signs of individual success including academic and career accolades, according to its website.

The full list can be viewed on the Forbes website.