Name: Geeta Anand

College: Graduate School of Journalism

Degree: BA, Dartmouth College, 1989

Expertise: Investigative reporting and narrative non-fiction, with a focus on South Asia. Also healthcare, specifically the tension between protecting patients and trying new treatments.

Fun fact: I love hot yoga, short hikes, fast swims and long chats with people in coffee shops.

Each week, Berkeley News is highting faculty who are new to campus this fall. Read more here.