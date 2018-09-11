Meet our new faculty: Semyon Dyatlov, mathematics

Name: Semyon Dyatlov
Discipline: Mathematics
Degrees: B.Sc. Novosibirsk State University, 2008; Ph.D. UC Berkeley, 2013
Research area: Microlocal analysis, which is the mathematical theory behind classical/quantum, or wave/particle, correspondence.
Fun fact: I enjoy spending time with my family, cooking, road cycling and playing badminton.