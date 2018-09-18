Meet our new faculty: Travis J. Bristol, education

Name: Travis J. Bristol

School: Graduate School of Education

Degree: Ph.D., Columbia University 2014

Research interests: The intersection of policy and practice, centered on: (1) district and school-based practices that support teachers of color; (2) education policies that enable and constrain the workplace experiences and retention for teachers of color; (3) the intersection of race and gender in schools.

Fun fact: I’m a HUGE foodie! Please feel free to tweet your favorite Berkeley restaurants @TravisJBristol

Each week, Berkeley News is highlighting faculty who are new to campus this fall. Read more here.