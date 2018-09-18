Watch: A new Wheeler Hall in just 35 seconds

It took only a few months this summer to give Wheeler Hall’s massive auditorium a complete makeover with new seats, carpets, better ventilation, accessibility aides and all kinds of other upgrades.

“The auditorium was used up to the last day of classes in the spring semester, and the entire renovation happened during summer 2018,” said Kyle Gibson, director of communications for UC Berkeley Capital Strategies. “The auditorium reopened for the first day of fall semester classes.”

The room, which houses large lecture classes and campus movie nights was last upgraded in the 1970s. The project was part of a larger rehab of the 101-year-old Wheeler Hall.