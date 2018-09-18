What’s the best burrito? The votes are in

Burrito lovers of Berkeley, here’s the news you’ve all been waiting for. The winners of the the new Berkeleyan’s best burrito poll are — drum roll, please — Gordo’s, Cancun Sabor Mexicana and La Burrita, all tightly packed at the top of the heap.

As the votes poured in, Gordo’s and Cancun traded the lead several times; in the end, Gordo’s pulled in 20.2 percent of the vote to Cancun’s 19.8 percent. La Burrita climbed steadily during the week the poll was open, ending with 18.7 percent.

Gordo’s has two locations, (the one closest to campus closed on Saturday), La Burrita has two (on the northside and southside of campus) — and the poll didn’t differentiate by location.

Other popular burrito spots among Berkeleyan readers are Tacos Sinaloa (10.7 percent), Chipotle (two locations near campus, 5.2 percent) and Razan’s Organic Kitchen (4.8 percent).

Dozens of readers wrote in their favorites, notably Comal and Comal Next Door in downtown Berkeley.

And… the winners of our new Berkeleyan T-shirt (email addresses were randomly picked from among those submitted) are:

Jen Brand, a development associate in the College of Natural Resources,

Tomás León, a researcher in the School of Public Health who studies the effects of the environment on mosquito movement and ecology;

Craig Peden, marketing coordinator for Cal Athletics who oversees the day to day operations of the Cal Spirit Groups;

R. Harumi Quinones, director of student services in the Department of Psychology;

Katherine Maineri of Miami, Florida, whose son, Gregory Maineri, is studying chemical engineering (“I think Berkeley is amazing!” she writes).

More T-shirts will be offered in the next Berkeleyan poll, coming up soon. And if there are things you’d like us to poll, let us know at berkeleyan@berkeley.edu.