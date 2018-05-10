Congratulations to Berkeley graduates of 2018!

Here are some highlights of this spring’s graduating class and details of this weekend’s commencement — in words, photos, video and audio. Click an image for more.

' Top graduating senior champions neurodiversity (video) ' From Cambodia’s killing fields to commencement at UC Berkeley Commencement 2018 details ' Longtime fighter graduates as a champion (video) ' With music as his guide, Haas graduating senior envisions a better Nigeria (podcast) ' To support deported vets, Alfredo Figueroa ‘leads with his heart’ ' Can these Berkeley students make Mexico’s devil fish the next big thing? ' Watch the livestream of 2018 commencement #CalGrad photos on Instagram ' Meet the 2018 University Medal runners-up