Privacy Policy

The University of California, Berkeley is committed to protecting the privacy and accuracy of confidential information to the extent possible, subject to provisions of state and federal law. Other than as required by laws that guarantee public access to certain types of information, or in response to subpoenas or other legal instruments that authorize access, personal information is not actively shared. In particular, we do not re-distribute or sell personal information collected on our web servers.

Information collected:

Our web servers collect the following analytics:

Internet Protocol (IP) address of computer being used

Web pages requested

Referring web page

Browser used

Date and time

This website does not associate this data to individual user identities.

In addition to the IP address/browser information collected from anonymous visitors to the site, other information is collected and stored when users log in to view restricted content or submit forms. Specifically, the following information is collected from CalNet and mapped to a locally created account:

CalNet Display Name (usually first and last name as: First LAST)

CalNet UID

CalNet directory email address

Cookies

This website may use analytics software that uses “cookies” in order to deliver web content specific to individual users’ interests or to keep track of online purchasing transactions. Sensitive personal information is not stored within cookies.

Webforms

This website uses webforms. Contact information from these webforms is used only to send material relating to the [event/course/purpose] for which it was collected and will not be sold to another party.

Use of collected information:

This website will only use personal information collected from this site for the purpose of communicating with individuals who contact us via the site.

This website uses browser-IP-address information and anonymous-browser history to report information about site accesses and for profiling purposes. This information is used to improve Web presentation and utilization. IP address information may also be used for troubleshooting purposes.

The CalNet information collected by this website is used to identify users accessing secure content, and to pre-fill forms with information about the user submitting the form.

Distribution of collected information:

This website will not disclose, without your consent, personal information collected about you, except for certain explicit circumstances in which disclosure is required by law.

This website will not distribute or sell personal information to third-party organizations.

This Privacy Statement does not apply to the other UC Berkeley web sites. You should review the privacy statement posted on other UC Berkeley websites when you visit them.

Privacy Statement Revisions:

This Privacy Statement was last revised on May 22, 2018. We may change this Privacy Statement at any time and for any reason. We encourage you to review this Privacy Statement each time you visit the website.

If we make a significant change to our Privacy Statement, we will post a notice on the homepage of our web site for a period of time after the change is made.

Responsibility for External Sites:

This website may contain links to other websites. Some of those websites may be operated by third parties. We provide the links for your convenience, but we do not review, control, or monitor the privacy practices of websites operated by others.

We are not responsible for the performance of websites operated by third parties or for your business dealings with them. Therefore, whenever you leave this website we recommend that you review each website’s privacy practices and make your own conclusions regarding the adequacy of these practices.

While using this website, you may encounter hypertext links to the web pages of other UC Berkeley websites or organizations not directly affiliated with UC Berkeley. All UC Berkeley websites must comply with the Privacy Statement for UC Berkeley Websites, but may have refined the standard campus privacy statement to include additional or stronger privacy provisions. UC Berkeley does not control the content or information practices of external organizations. We recommend you review the privacy statements of these organizations.

How to contact us:

Email: webmaster@berkeley.edu