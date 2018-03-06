Berkeley Haas ranks No. 2 in U.S. for women MBAs, and No. 3 in the world

New rankings from the Financial Times calls UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business MBA program the second-best in the country — and third in the world — for female graduates.

The analysis found that women who graduated with a master’s in business administration from Haas reported earning 3 percent more than their male classmates three years after graduation, and had the second-highest salaries of alumni of MBA programs worldwide, averaging almost $180,000 three years after graduation. Only Stanford’s business school did better in the national rankings.

Among the findings, which were based on a three-year survey of 2014 graduates:

Alumnae’s current salary, three years after earning an MBA: At $179,930, Haas alumnae were second only to Stanford Business School grads worldwide.

The gender pay gap: Haas alumnae reported earning 103 percent of what male classmates earned, and ranked third in this category.

Salary increase​: Haas alumnae reported a 110 percent increase in their salaries from pre-MBA to three years post-MBA.

Professor Laura Tyson, who served as the first female dean of Berkeley Haas from 1998-2001, said the school has worked hard to enroll more women in its MBA program, and to support women in and out of the classroom.

“Our talented alumnae now earn the second-highest average salaries for women MBAs in the U.S.; our gender pay gap has finally closed as female salaries have grown,” Tyson said. “This is exciting news and we look forward to increasing our support of our female MBA students, alumnae, our women on the faculty and our programs like the Center for Gender, Equity & Leadership (CGEL).”