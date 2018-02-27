Berkeley Law professor emeritus David Caron dies

David Caron, a prominent international law expert and Berkeley Law professor for 26 years, passed away on February 20 at the age of 65.

A leading scholar, judge and arbitrator, Caron graduated from Berkeley Law in 1983. He served as a legal assistant at the Iran-United States Claims Tribunal in The Hague from 1983 to 1986, and earned an international law diploma at The Hague Academy.

In 1987, he joined the faculty at Berkeley Law and taught there until 2013, gaining a reputation as a warm and generous peer and teacher. Caron became dean at Dickson Poon School of Law at King’s College in London in 2013 and continued there as a professor after leaving the deanship in 2016, while maintaining his emeritus status at Berkeley.

Throughout his career, Caron held numerous high-level roles in international law and dispute resolution. Notably, he was a member of the U.N. Compensation Commission for claims arising out of the 1990 Gulf War. In 2015, the U.S. government appointed him as a judge at the Iran-U.S. Claims Tribunal in The Hague, where he also sat as an ad hoc judge‎ at the International Court of Justice.

Caron is survived by his wife, Susan, his son, Peter, daughter, Marina, and their extended family in the United States.

His family welcomes stories from friends and colleagues via email to stories@davidcaron.life. These will soon be shared on a hub at www.davidcaron.life.