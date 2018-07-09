Berkeley math major named student adviser to regents

Edward Huang, a rising senior and applied mathematics major, will serve as the 2018-19 student adviser to the UC Board of Regents.

The student adviser position is intended to broaden student representation on the board by providing a perspective relevant to communities that are not already represented by the student regent, who is the only voting student member of the board. He was selected by students, UC administrators and regents

“I was a little surprised that they chose someone with more of a STEM background than a public policy background,” Huang told the Daily Cal.

Huang has served as treasurer and vice president of the Cal Hiking and Outdoor Society, or CHAOS. He is also involved with Berkeley Student Cooperative.