Campus & community, Campus news

Big thanks: More than 8,000 gifts, more than $22 million

By Public Affairs, UC Berkeley | March 12, 2018

UC Berkeley raised more than $22 million in the one-day fundraising blitz called Big Give. Gifts poured in from 8,646 friends of the university last Thursday. A big thanks to all!